Miami (FL) plays Kennesaw State in non-conference play

Kennesaw State Owls (6-3) at Miami Hurricanes (7-4, 1-1 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Keyarah Berry and Kennesaw State take on Ra Shaya Kyle and Miami (FL) in non-conference play.

The Hurricanes have gone 4-2 in home games. Miami (FL) scores 72.9 points while outscoring opponents by 11.1 points per game.

The Owls are 2-2 on the road. Kennesaw State is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Miami (FL) averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 5.0 per game Kennesaw State gives up. Kennesaw State averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Miami (FL) gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gal Raviv is averaging 12.9 points, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Hurricanes. Shaya Kyle is averaging 14.7 points and 10.6 rebounds while shooting 56.8% over the last 10 games.

Shania Nichols-Vannett averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 51.5% from beyond the arc. Berry is averaging 15.7 points, six rebounds and 2.8 steals.

