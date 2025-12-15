Miami (FL) plays Florida International following Reneau’s 22-point showing

Florida International Panthers (5-3) at Miami Hurricanes (9-2) Coral Gables, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) plays…

Florida International Panthers (5-3) at Miami Hurricanes (9-2)

Coral Gables, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) plays Florida International after Malik Reneau scored 22 points in Miami (FL)’s 104-79 win against the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Hurricanes are 7-0 in home games. Miami (FL) is sixth in the ACC with 26.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Ernest Udeh Jr. averaging 6.7.

The Panthers are 0-2 on the road. Florida International is third in the CUSA scoring 84.4 points per game and is shooting 44.9%.

Miami (FL) makes 51.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.2 percentage points higher than Florida International has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). Florida International averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Miami (FL) gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timotej Malovec averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hurricanes, scoring 6.3 points while shooting 44.2% from beyond the arc. Reneau is shooting 56.9% and averaging 20.4 points over the past 10 games.

Corey Stephenson averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 17.5 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Julian Mackey is averaging 13.4 points.

