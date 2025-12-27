Miami (FL) hosts Stetson after Thomas’ 32-point game

Stetson Hatters (6-3) at Miami Hurricanes (8-4, 1-1 ACC) Coral Gables, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stetson visits…

Stetson Hatters (6-3) at Miami Hurricanes (8-4, 1-1 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson visits Miami (FL) after Cameron Thomas scored 32 points in Stetson’s 71-65 victory over the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Hurricanes are 5-2 in home games. Miami (FL) is ninth in the ACC scoring 73.9 points while shooting 44.6% from the field.

The Hatters have gone 2-2 away from home. Stetson averages 76.0 points while outscoring opponents by 9.7 points per game.

Miami (FL) averages 73.9 points, 7.6 more per game than the 66.3 Stetson allows. Stetson averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.8 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Miami (FL) gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ra Shaya Kyle is scoring 15.7 points per game with 10.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Hurricanes. Amarachi Kimpson is averaging 11.5 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 40.6% over the past 10 games.

Thomas is averaging 20.9 points for the Hatters. Mary McMillan is averaging 14.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

