Miami (FL) hosts North Florida following Henderson’s 30-point game

North Florida Ospreys (2-9) at Miami Hurricanes (10-2)

Coral Gables, Florida; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) hosts North Florida after Shelton Henderson scored 30 points in Miami (FL)’s 98-81 victory against the Florida International Panthers.

The Hurricanes have gone 8-0 at home. Miami (FL) averages 19.8 assists per game to lead the ACC, paced by Tre Donaldson with 6.8.

The Ospreys are 0-6 on the road. North Florida ranks seventh in the ASUN with 14.6 assists per game led by Kamrin Oriol averaging 3.7.

Miami (FL)’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game North Florida gives up. North Florida averages 11.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Miami (FL) gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ernest Udeh Jr. is averaging 7.4 points, nine rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Hurricanes. Timotej Malovec is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Oriol is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Ospreys. Kent Jackson is averaging 11.9 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 8-2, averaging 87.1 points, 36.5 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Ospreys: 2-8, averaging 81.4 points, 28.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.4 points.

