Miami (FL) hosts No. 17 Kentucky following Boone’s 21-point game

Kentucky Wildcats (8-1) at Miami Hurricanes (5-2)

Coral Gables, Florida; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Kentucky visits Miami (FL) after Asia Boone scored 21 points in Kentucky’s 101-39 win against the Morgan State Lady Bears.

The Hurricanes have gone 3-0 in home games. Miami (FL) has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wildcats are 3-0 on the road. Kentucky is 8-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Miami (FL)’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Kentucky gives up. Kentucky has shot at a 47.0% clip from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points higher than the 40.3% shooting opponents of Miami (FL) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ra Shaya Kyle is shooting 59.4% and averaging 16.6 points for the Hurricanes. Vittoria Blasigh is averaging 6.4 points.

Clara Strack is averaging 15.6 points, 11 rebounds and 2.8 blocks for the Wildcats. Jordan Obi is averaging 12.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

