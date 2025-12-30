Meyer’s 14 lead Wyoming past Air Force 68-56

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Nasir Meyer had 14 points in Wyoming’s 68-56 victory over Air Force on Tuesday. Meyer…

Meyer added five rebounds and six assists for the Cowboys (10-3, 1-1 Mountain West Conference). Adam Harakow shot 3 of 7 from the field and went 6 for 6 from the line to add 13 points. Uriyah Rojas shot 4 for 9, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc, to finish with 11 points.

Caleb Walker led the way for the Falcons (3-10, 0-2) with 17 points. Air Force also got 15 points from Kam Sanders. Eli Robinson also had 10 points, five steals and two blocks.

Wyoming led Air Force 36-26 at the half, with Meyer (11 points) its high scorer before the break. Wyoming took the lead for good with 9:26 remaining in the second half. The loss was the Falcons’ sixth straight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

