Merrimack Warriors face the Vermont Catamounts, seek 5th straight victory

Merrimack Warriors (6-6, 2-0 MAAC) at Vermont Catamounts (6-5)

Burlington, Vermont; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack will try to prolong its four-game win streak with a victory against Vermont.

The Catamounts are 2-1 in home games. Vermont is fourth in the America East with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Noah Barnett averaging 2.2.

The Warriors are 2-4 in road games. Merrimack is 2-0 in one-possession games.

Vermont averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game, 4.2 more made shots than the 5.8 per game Merrimack gives up. Merrimack averages 65.3 points per game, 10.0 fewer points than the 75.3 Vermont gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gus Yalden is shooting 59.1% and averaging 16.5 points for the Catamounts. TJ Long is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

Ernest Shelton is shooting 39.4% and averaging 14.9 points for the Warriors. Kevair Kennedy is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 5-5, averaging 79.1 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Warriors: 6-4, averaging 66.0 points, 22.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

