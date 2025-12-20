Merrimack visits Fairfield following L’Amoreaux’s 25-point game

Merrimack Warriors (3-6) at Fairfield Stags (7-3, 1-0 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield hosts Merrimack…

Merrimack Warriors (3-6) at Fairfield Stags (7-3, 1-0 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield hosts Merrimack after Kaety L’Amoreaux scored 25 points in Fairfield’s 84-58 win over the Rider Broncs.

The Stags are 3-0 on their home court. Fairfield averages 16.8 assists per game to lead the MAAC, paced by L’Amoreaux with 4.7.

The Warriors have gone 1-4 away from home. Merrimack ranks fourth in the MAAC with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Madison Roman averaging 2.6.

Fairfield makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than Merrimack has allowed to its opponents (42.1%). Merrimack averages 68.9 points per game, 1.2 more than the 67.7 Fairfield gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christina Pham averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Stags, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 48.1% from beyond the arc. L’Amoreaux is shooting 50.8% and averaging 20.1 points.

Mia Fiore is averaging 14 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Warriors. Lydia Melaschenko is averaging 10.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

