Merrimack visits Dartmouth on 3-game road skid

Merrimack Warriors (2-4) at Dartmouth Big Green (3-1)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack will aim to break its three-game road losing streak when the Warriors visit Dartmouth.

Dartmouth finished 3-11 at home a season ago while going 8-19 overall. The Big Green averaged 10.6 assists per game on 20.9 made field goals last season.

The Warriors are 0-3 in road games. Merrimack has a 1-3 record against opponents over .500.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

