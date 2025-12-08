Merkle and Penn State host Arizona State

Arizona State Sun Devils (10-0) at Penn State Lady Lions (6-2, 0-1 Big Ten) University Park, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

Arizona State Sun Devils (10-0) at Penn State Lady Lions (6-2, 0-1 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State takes on Arizona State after Gracie Merkle scored 23 points in Penn State’s 101-83 loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Lady Lions are 4-1 in home games. Penn State is sixth in the Big Ten scoring 85.6 points while shooting 52.2% from the field.

The Sun Devils are 2-0 on the road. Arizona State is 7-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.1 turnovers per game.

Penn State makes 52.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 18.3 percentage points higher than Arizona State has allowed to its opponents (33.9%). Arizona State averages 70.6 points per game, 4.8 fewer than the 75.4 Penn State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moriah Murray is shooting 48.2% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Lions, while averaging 12.5 points and 1.6 steals. Merkle is shooting 75.2% and averaging 23.0 points.

Gabby Elliott is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Sun Devils. McKinna Brackens is averaging 14.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.