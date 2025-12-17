Mercyhurst visits Syracuse on 6-game road slide

Mercyhurst Lakers (4-7) at Syracuse Orange (6-4) Syracuse, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orange -21.5; over/under…

Mercyhurst Lakers (4-7) at Syracuse Orange (6-4)

Syracuse, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orange -21.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst will try to break its six-game road losing streak when the Lakers take on Syracuse.

The Orange are 5-1 on their home court. Syracuse is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Lakers are 1-7 on the road. Mercyhurst ranks seventh in the NEC shooting 31.3% from 3-point range.

Syracuse makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Mercyhurst has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). Mercyhurst averages 65.5 points per game, 0.5 more than the 65.0 Syracuse allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiyan Anthony is scoring 10.8 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Orange. William Kyle III is averaging 10.4 points and 8.0 rebounds while shooting 71.4%.

Bernie Blunt averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Lakers, scoring 16.8 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Jake Lemelman is shooting 41.8% and averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.