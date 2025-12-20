Mercyhurst takes on Binghamton after Lemelman’s 23-point outing

Binghamton Bearcats (3-9) at Mercyhurst Lakers (4-8) Erie, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lakers -8.5; over/under is…

Binghamton Bearcats (3-9) at Mercyhurst Lakers (4-8)

Erie, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lakers -8.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst plays Binghamton after Jake Lemelman scored 23 points in Mercyhurst’s 76-62 loss to the Syracuse Orange.

The Lakers are 3-0 on their home court. Mercyhurst is 2-6 against opponents over .500.

The Bearcats are 0-5 on the road. Binghamton ranks ninth in the America East shooting 28.6% from 3-point range.

Mercyhurst averages 65.3 points per game, 10.8 fewer points than the 76.1 Binghamton gives up. Binghamton has shot at a 42.7% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points fewer than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Mercyhurst have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bernie Blunt is averaging 16.7 points for the Lakers. Lemelman is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Demetrius Lilley is scoring 16.1 points per game with 10.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Bearcats. Jeremiah Quigley is averaging 11.7 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 41.6% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 3-7, averaging 66.3 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Bearcats: 2-8, averaging 67.1 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

