Mercyhurst plays Syracuse on 6-game road skid

Mercyhurst Lakers (4-7) at Syracuse Orange (6-4)

Syracuse, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst travels to Syracuse looking to end its six-game road slide.

The Orange have gone 5-1 at home. Syracuse is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lakers are 1-7 on the road. Mercyhurst has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Syracuse scores 72.6 points, 6.0 more per game than the 66.6 Mercyhurst allows. Mercyhurst averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Syracuse gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiyan Anthony is shooting 42.4% and averaging 10.8 points for the Orange. Tyler Betsey is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers.

Bernie Blunt averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Lakers, scoring 16.8 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Jake Lemelman is shooting 41.8% and averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

