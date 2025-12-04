Mercyhurst faces Lafayette on 3-game skid

Mercyhurst Lakers (3-5) at Lafayette Leopards (2-7) Easton, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst heads into the matchup…

Mercyhurst Lakers (3-5) at Lafayette Leopards (2-7)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst heads into the matchup with Lafayette after losing three straight games.

The Leopards are 2-3 in home games. Lafayette has a 1-2 record against teams over .500.

The Lakers have gone 1-5 away from home. Mercyhurst ranks ninth in the NEC shooting 30.5% from 3-point range.

Lafayette is shooting 39.8% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 40.2% Mercyhurst allows to opponents. Mercyhurst averages 65.4 points per game, 10.0 fewer points than the 75.4 Lafayette allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Williams is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Leopards. Andrew Phillips is averaging 14.8 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 39.3%.

Bernie Blunt is shooting 46.7% and averaging 16.3 points for the Lakers. Jake Lemelman is averaging 13.0 points.

