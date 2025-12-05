Mercyhurst faces Lafayette, looks to end 3-game skid

Mercyhurst Lakers (3-5) at Lafayette Leopards (2-7) Easton, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lakers -1.5; over/under is…

Mercyhurst Lakers (3-5) at Lafayette Leopards (2-7)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lakers -1.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst is looking to break its three-game slide with a win over Lafayette.

The Leopards have gone 2-3 at home. Lafayette is fifth in the Patriot League with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Shareef Jackson averaging 2.1.

The Lakers are 1-5 on the road. Mercyhurst is 2-4 against opponents with a winning record.

Lafayette averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Mercyhurst gives up. Mercyhurst averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Lafayette allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Williams is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Leopards, while averaging 16.2 points. Andrew Phillips is shooting 39.3% and averaging 14.8 points.

Bernie Blunt is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Lakers. Jake Lemelman is averaging 13.0 points and 2.5 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

