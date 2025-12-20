Mercer visits Washington State following Ugbo’s 20-point outing

Mercer Bears (7-4) at Washington State Cougars (4-8) Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -7.5; over/under…

Mercer Bears (7-4) at Washington State Cougars (4-8)

Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -7.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State hosts Mercer after Emmanuel Ugbo scored 20 points in Washington State’s 78-63 win against the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Cougars have gone 2-3 at home. Washington State is 2-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bears have gone 2-4 away from home. Mercer ranks third in the SoCon shooting 33.2% from 3-point range.

Washington State makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than Mercer has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). Mercer’s 44.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than Washington State has allowed to its opponents (47.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Glass is scoring 15.3 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Cougars. Eemeli Yalaho is averaging 10.5 points and 6.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Quinton Perkins II is shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 11 points. Baraka Okojie is shooting 39.3% and averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 4-6, averaging 75.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 82.7 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

