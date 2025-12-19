Mercer visits Washington State after Ugbo’s 20-point outing

Mercer Bears (7-4) at Washington State Cougars (4-8) Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Washington State faces Mercer…

Mercer Bears (7-4) at Washington State Cougars (4-8)

Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State faces Mercer after Emmanuel Ugbo scored 20 points in Washington State’s 78-63 win over the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Cougars are 2-3 on their home court. Washington State gives up 77.3 points and has been outscored by 1.8 points per game.

The Bears are 2-4 on the road. Mercer averages 80.7 points and has outscored opponents by 6.0 points per game.

Washington State makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than Mercer has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). Mercer averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Washington State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jerone Morton is averaging 6.3 points for the Cougars. Aaron Glass is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

Quinton Perkins II is shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 11 points. Baraka Okojie is shooting 39.3% and averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 4-6, averaging 75.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 82.7 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.