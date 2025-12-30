Mercer visits Furman after Thomas’ 25-point performance

Mercer Bears (8-5) at Furman Paladins (9-4) Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Furman plays Mercer after…

Mercer Bears (8-5) at Furman Paladins (9-4)

Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman plays Mercer after Asa Thomas scored 25 points in Furman’s 84-76 victory against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Paladins have gone 6-1 at home. Furman averages 78.6 points while outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game.

The Bears have gone 2-5 away from home. Mercer ranks fifth in the SoCon shooting 32.4% from 3-point range.

Furman averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 7.6 per game Mercer gives up. Mercer averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Furman allows.

The Paladins and Bears meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Wilkins is scoring 16.8 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Paladins. Thomas is averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games.

Baraka Okojie is averaging 17.6 points and 5.6 assists for the Bears. Quinton Perkins II is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 8-2, averaging 80.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 83.4 points, 37.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

