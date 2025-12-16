Mercer visits Fulks and UCF

Mercer Bears (7-3) at UCF Knights (8-1) Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UCF hosts Mercer after Themus…

Mercer Bears (7-3) at UCF Knights (8-1)

Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF hosts Mercer after Themus Fulks scored 20 points in UCF’s 86-61 victory over the Towson Tigers.

The Knights have gone 6-1 at home. UCF is sixth in the Big 12 scoring 88.0 points while shooting 50.0% from the field.

The Bears have gone 2-3 away from home. Mercer averages 82.5 points and has outscored opponents by 8.4 points per game.

UCF averages 88.0 points, 13.9 more per game than the 74.1 Mercer allows. Mercer has shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points greater than the 41.6% shooting opponents of UCF have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Kugel is scoring 14.4 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Knights. Jordan Burks is averaging 12.3 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 50.6%.

Baraka Okojie is averaging 18.1 points and 5.8 assists for the Bears. Armani Mighty is averaging 13.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.