Mercer takes on Campbell after Bennett’s 24-point game

Mercer Bears (5-3) at Campbell Fighting Camels (4-5)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer visits Campbell after Ariana Bennett scored 24 points in Mercer’s 71-45 victory against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Fighting Camels have gone 2-0 in home games. Campbell is 2-3 against opponents over .500.

The Bears are 3-2 on the road. Mercer is sixth in the SoCon with 20.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Nahawa Diarra Berthe averaging 3.5.

Campbell averages 63.9 points per game, 1.6 more points than the 62.3 Mercer allows. Mercer averages 6.9 more points per game (64.6) than Campbell allows to opponents (57.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ciara Alexander is shooting 48.1% and averaging 11.6 points for the Fighting Camels. Olivia Tucker is averaging 8.7 points.

Bennett is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Bears. Diarra Berthe is averaging 12.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

