Mercer faces Clemson on 5-game win streak

Mercer Bears (7-2) at Clemson Tigers (7-3) Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -21.5; over/under…

Mercer Bears (7-2) at Clemson Tigers (7-3)

Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -21.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer will attempt to keep its five-game win streak intact when the Bears take on Clemson.

The Tigers are 5-0 in home games. Clemson averages 83.0 points and has outscored opponents by 16.3 points per game.

The Bears are 2-2 in road games. Mercer ranks second in the SoCon shooting 34.1% from 3-point range.

Clemson’s average of 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Mercer allows. Mercer scores 18.0 more points per game (84.7) than Clemson allows to opponents (66.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Godfrey is shooting 67.6% and averaging 12.2 points for the Tigers. Jestin Porter is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Quinton Perkins II is shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 12.4 points. Baraka Okojie is averaging 17.9 points and 5.9 assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.