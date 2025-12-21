Mercer Bears play the Tulane Green Wave, aim for 4th straight win

Mercer Bears (8-5) at Tulane Green Wave (5-6) New Orleans; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mercer seeks to extend…

Mercer Bears (8-5) at Tulane Green Wave (5-6)

New Orleans; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer seeks to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over Tulane.

The Green Wave are 4-3 on their home court. Tulane averages 16.3 assists per game to lead the AAC, paced by Kendall Sneed with 4.0.

The Bears are 3-4 on the road. Mercer is 1-2 against opponents over .500.

Tulane averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 4.8 per game Mercer gives up. Mercer averages 65.3 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 72.5 Tulane allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kanija Daniel is averaging 11.7 points and 1.6 steals for the Green Wave. Mecailin Marshall is averaging 11.4 points over the past 10 games.

Nahawa Diarra Berthe is scoring 11.7 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Bears. Ariana Bennett is averaging 11.5 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 43.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 4-6, averaging 71.8 points, 37.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 68.9 points, 36.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.