Mercer Bears play the Clemson Tigers, aim for 6th straight win

Mercer Bears (7-2) at Clemson Tigers (7-3)

Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer is looking to continue its five-game win streak with a victory over Clemson.

The Tigers have gone 5-0 in home games. Clemson ranks sixth in the ACC with 26.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Carter Welling averaging 4.2.

The Bears are 2-2 on the road. Mercer scores 84.7 points and has outscored opponents by 10.1 points per game.

Clemson’s average of 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Mercer allows. Mercer has shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points greater than the 39.2% shooting opponents of Clemson have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Godfrey is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Tigers. Jestin Porter is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Baraka Okojie is shooting 37.3% and averaging 17.9 points for the Bears. Armani Mighty is averaging 14.3 points.

