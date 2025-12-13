Menard’s 27 help Marist knock off Bryant 82-74

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Justin Menard had 27 points in Marist’s 82-74 victory over Bryant on Saturday. Menard shot 7…

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Justin Menard had 27 points in Marist’s 82-74 victory over Bryant on Saturday.

Menard shot 7 for 12 (5 for 7 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Red Foxes (7-2, 2-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Elijah Lewis scored 18 points, going 7 of 11 and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Jason Schofield had 12 points and finished 6 of 9 from the floor.

The Bulldogs (3-9) were led by Timofei Rudovskii, who posted 17 points and six rebounds. Quincy Allen added 12 points and five steals for Bryant. Ashley Sims II also recorded 11 points.

