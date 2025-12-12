Memphis visits No. 11 Louisville after Conwell’s 21-point showing

Memphis Tigers (4-4) at Louisville Cardinals (8-1) Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Louisville faces Memphis…

Memphis Tigers (4-4) at Louisville Cardinals (8-1)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Louisville faces Memphis after Ryan Conwell scored 21 points in Louisville’s 87-78 win against the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Cardinals are 6-0 in home games. Louisville is 6-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Tigers are 0-1 on the road. Memphis ranks eighth in the AAC with 32.6 rebounds per game led by Zachary Davis averaging 5.3.

Louisville scores 93.8 points, 19.7 more per game than the 74.1 Memphis allows. Memphis has shot at a 43.2% rate from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 37.4% shooting opponents of Louisville have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Conwell is shooting 42.9% and averaging 19.7 points for the Cardinals. Isaac McKneely is averaging 12.4 points.

Dug McDaniel averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Davis is averaging 9.1 points and 5.3 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

