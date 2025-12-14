Memphis visits Murray State following Currie-Jelks’ 29-point game

Memphis Tigers (4-6) at Murray State Racers (8-2) Murray, Kentucky; Monday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Murray State hosts Memphis…

Memphis Tigers (4-6) at Murray State Racers (8-2)

Murray, Kentucky; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State hosts Memphis after Sharnecce Currie-Jelks scored 29 points in Murray State’s 74-56 win over the Austin Peay Governors.

The Racers have gone 3-0 in home games. Murray State ranks second in the MVC with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Currie-Jelks averaging 7.5.

The Tigers are 2-1 on the road. Memphis is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Murray State scores 82.1 points, 13.0 more per game than the 69.1 Memphis gives up. Memphis’ 36.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.0 percentage points lower than Murray State has allowed to its opponents (45.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Currie-Jelks is scoring 21.2 points per game and averaging 10.3 rebounds for the Racers. Halli Poock is averaging 16.1 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 35.7%.

Chae Harris averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc. Daejah Richmond is averaging 11.4 points and 2.1 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.