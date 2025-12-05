Memphis hosts Yessoufou and Baylor

Baylor Bears (6-1) at Memphis Tigers (3-4) Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Baylor visits Memphis after Tounde…

Baylor Bears (6-1) at Memphis Tigers (3-4)

Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Baylor visits Memphis after Tounde Yessoufou scored 27 points in Baylor’s 110-88 victory over the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Tigers have gone 3-1 in home games. Memphis has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bears play their first true road game after going 6-1 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Baylor is third in the Big 12 scoring 90.1 points per game and is shooting 48.9%.

Memphis is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 47.2% Baylor allows to opponents. Baylor has shot at a 48.9% clip from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points higher than the 42.3% shooting opponents of Memphis have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dug McDaniel is shooting 38.6% and averaging 14.3 points for the Tigers. Quante Berry is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Cameron Carr is scoring 23.0 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Bears. Yessoufou is averaging 17.1 points and 6.0 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

