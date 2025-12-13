Memphis faces No. 11 Louisville following Davis’ 23-point showing

Memphis Tigers (4-4) at Louisville Cardinals (8-1) Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -15.5; over/under is…

Memphis Tigers (4-4) at Louisville Cardinals (8-1)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -15.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis visits No. 11 Louisville after Zachary Davis scored 23 points in Memphis’ 78-71 victory over the Baylor Bears.

The Cardinals have gone 6-0 at home. Louisville leads the ACC in rebounding, averaging 41.4 boards. Sananda Fru paces the Cardinals with 6.2 rebounds.

The Tigers have gone 0-1 away from home. Memphis is eighth in the AAC with 32.6 rebounds per game led by Davis averaging 5.3.

Louisville makes 47.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than Memphis has allowed to its opponents (41.3%). Memphis scores 8.4 more points per game (76.0) than Louisville allows (67.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Conwell is shooting 42.9% and averaging 19.7 points for the Cardinals. Isaac McKneely is averaging 12.4 points.

Dug McDaniel is averaging 13.9 points, 6.4 assists and two steals for the Tigers. Davis is averaging 9.1 points and 5.3 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

