McPhaul leads Mississippi State against Charlotte after 22-point game

Charlotte 49ers (4-5) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-1)

Starkville, Mississippi; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State faces Charlotte after Destiney McPhaul scored 22 points in Mississippi State’s 79-44 victory against the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Bulldogs are 6-0 on their home court. Mississippi State ranks fifth in the SEC in rebounding with 40.1 rebounds. Favour Nwaedozi leads the Bulldogs with 9.3 boards.

The 49ers are 1-2 in road games. Charlotte leads the AAC with 13.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Asianae Nicholson averaging 4.0.

Mississippi State’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.0 per game Charlotte allows. Charlotte averages 8.5 more points per game (62.1) than Mississippi State gives up (53.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: McPhaul is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Trayanna Crisp is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Princess Anderson is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the 49ers. Zoe Best is averaging 10.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

