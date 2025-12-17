McNeil hits 11 3-pointers, scores career-high 47 to lead N.C. State over Texas Southern 108-72

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Paul McNeil Jr. hit a program-record 11 3-pointers and had career highs with 47 points and…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Paul McNeil Jr. hit a program-record 11 3-pointers and had career highs with 47 points and 10 rebounds to lead North Carolina State to a 108-72 rout over Texas Southern on Wednesday night.

McNeil broke the record with his 10th 3-pointer with 3:34 remaining. McNeil finished 12-of-18 shooting and 11 of 17 from distance, and he made all 12 of his free-throw attempts. McNeil’s previous career best was a 27-point, five-rebound effort in a 110-64 win over UNC Greensboro on Nov. 12.

Jerry Deng made four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points for N.C. State (8-4), which rebounded from a 77-76 overtime loss against No. 19 Kansas on Saturday. Quadir Copeland had nine of the Wolfpacks’ 21 assists.

N.C. State shot 51% (34 of 57) from the floor and hit 17 of its 40 shots from long range.

Zaire Hayes scored 16 points to lead five in double-figure scoring for Texas Southern (1-8). Troy Hupstead grabbed nine rebounds to go with 11 points.

McNeil made 7 of 9 from beyond the arc and had seven rebounds to help the Wolfpack build a 51-28 halftime advantage.

It was N.C. State’s annual Heritage Game at Reynolds Coliseum, its home from 1949-1999. The Wolfpack are 27-2 since the 1999-2000 season when playing at Reynolds Coliseum.

Up next

N.C. State faces Mississippi on Sunday in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Texas Southern hosts Abilene Christian on Monday.

