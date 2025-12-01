McNeese visits Utah Tech following Borden’s 25-point game

McNeese Cowgirls (4-2) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (4-2) Saint George, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech faces…

McNeese Cowgirls (4-2) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (4-2)

Saint George, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech faces McNeese after Kaylee Borden scored 25 points in Utah Tech’s 81-70 win over the Westminster (UT) Griffins.

The Trailblazers are 4-0 on their home court. Utah Tech ranks fifth in the WAC with 12.7 assists per game led by Chardonnay Hartley averaging 4.7.

The Cowgirls have gone 1-1 away from home. McNeese is 4-2 against opponents with a winning record.

Utah Tech scores 70.3 points, 15.1 more per game than the 55.2 McNeese allows. McNeese has shot at a 40.5% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points above the 39.0% shooting opponents of Utah Tech have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maddie Warren is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Trailblazers, while averaging 12.7 points and 1.7 steals. Borden is shooting 48.8% and averaging 18.8 points.

Arianna Patton is averaging 13.2 points and 1.8 steals for the Cowgirls. Lexi Alexander is averaging 10.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

