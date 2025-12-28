McNeese visits Lusby and Incarnate Word

McNeese Cowgirls (7-4, 1-1 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (4-5, 2-0 Southland) San Antonio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

McNeese Cowgirls (7-4, 1-1 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (4-5, 2-0 Southland)

San Antonio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word plays McNeese after Brynn Lusby scored 27 points in Incarnate Word’s 79-68 win against the New Orleans Privateers.

The Cardinals are 2-1 on their home court. Incarnate Word averages 18.2 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Cowgirls have gone 1-1 against Southland opponents. McNeese ranks ninth in the Southland with 30.5 rebounds per game led by Lexi Alexander averaging 5.9.

Incarnate Word averages 62.9 points, 9.1 more per game than the 53.8 McNeese gives up. McNeese averages 67.6 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 73.3 Incarnate Word allows to opponents.

The Cardinals and Cowgirls match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorja Elliott is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Cardinals. Destiny Whitaker is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers.

Arianna Patton averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowgirls, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. Dakota Howard is shooting 44.9% and averaging 10.9 points over the past 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.