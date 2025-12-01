McNeese visits Incarnate Word after Staveskie’s 21-point game

McNeese Cowboys (6-1) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (4-3) San Antonio; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -7.5; over/under…

McNeese Cowboys (6-1) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (4-3)

San Antonio; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -7.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word faces McNeese after Tahj Staveskie scored 21 points in Incarnate Word’s 117-55 win over the Texas Lutheran Bulldogs.

The Cardinals have gone 3-0 in home games. Incarnate Word ranks second in the Southland in rebounding with 36.7 rebounds. Harold Woods leads the Cardinals with 8.4 boards.

The Cowboys have gone 0-1 away from home. McNeese averages 9.1 turnovers per game and is 5-1 when winning the turnover battle.

Incarnate Word’s average of 10.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that McNeese allows. McNeese has shot at a 50.9% clip from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points greater than the 43.9% shooting opponents of Incarnate Word have averaged.

The Cardinals and Cowboys square off Monday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davion Bailey is shooting 42.4% and averaging 20.0 points for the Cardinals. Harrison Reede is averaging 11.7 points.

DJ Richards averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 52.0% from beyond the arc. Larry Johnson is averaging 18.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

