McNeese visits Arizona State following Carrera’s 21-point game

McNeese Cowgirls (5-2) at Arizona State Sun Devils (8-0)

Tempe, Arizona; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State hosts McNeese after Heloisa Carrera scored 21 points in Arizona State’s 85-56 win over the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Sun Devils have gone 6-0 in home games. Arizona State ranks fourth in the Big 12 with 12.6 offensive rebounds per game led by McKinna Brackens averaging 2.8.

The Cowgirls are 2-1 on the road. McNeese is the best team in the Southland giving up only 54.7 points per game while holding opponents to 39.5% shooting.

Arizona State makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points higher than McNeese has allowed to its opponents (39.5%). McNeese averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Arizona State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabby Elliott is shooting 43.9% and averaging 15.1 points for the Sun Devils. Marley Washenitz is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Arianna Patton is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Cowgirls. Dakota Howard is averaging 9.6 points and 5.9 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

