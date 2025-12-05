McNeese puts home win streak on the line against Northwestern State

Northwestern State Demons (1-6) at McNeese Cowboys (6-2, 0-1 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Northwestern State Demons (1-6) at McNeese Cowboys (6-2, 0-1 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -18.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese will try to keep its five-game home win streak alive when the Cowboys face Northwestern State.

The Cowboys have gone 3-0 in home games. McNeese is third in the Southland with 16.4 assists per game led by Garwey Dual averaging 4.5.

The Demons are 0-5 on the road. Northwestern State is ninth in the Southland scoring 72.6 points per game and is shooting 44.2%.

McNeese’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 3.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Northwestern State gives up. Northwestern State averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 10.0 per game McNeese allows.

The Cowboys and Demons square off Friday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Larry Johnson is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Cowboys. Jovohn Garcia is averaging 13.5 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 49.3%.

Micah Thomas is averaging 18.1 points for the Demons. Omar Adegbola is averaging 9.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.