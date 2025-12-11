McNeese hosts East Texas A&M after Hunt’s 21-point showing

East Texas A&M Lions (5-4) at McNeese Cowboys (8-2, 1-1 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

East Texas A&M Lions (5-4) at McNeese Cowboys (8-2, 1-1 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Texas A&M visits McNeese after Gianni Hunt scored 21 points in East Texas A&M’s 75-68 win over the Central Arkansas Bears.

The Cowboys are 4-0 in home games. McNeese averages 9.6 turnovers per game and is 7-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Lions are 1-4 on the road. East Texas A&M averages 18.8 assists per game to lead the Southland, paced by Hunt with 4.7.

McNeese’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game East Texas A&M allows. East Texas A&M averages 14.0 more points per game (79.3) than McNeese allows (65.3).

The Cowboys and Lions square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ Richards is shooting 45.9% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, while averaging 8.6 points. Larry Johnson is shooting 59.2% and averaging 16.0 points.

Ronnie Harrison Jr. is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Lions. Damian Garcia is averaging 11.4 points and 3.2 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

