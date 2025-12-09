McNair leads Boston University against Maine after 21-point showing

Maine Black Bears (0-11) at Boston University Terriers (4-6) Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boston University faces Maine…

Maine Black Bears (0-11) at Boston University Terriers (4-6)

Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University faces Maine after Michael McNair scored 21 points in Boston University’s 88-82 overtime loss to the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Terriers have gone 2-1 in home games. Boston University ranks ninth in the Patriot League in rebounding with 28.0 rebounds. Ben Defty leads the Terriers with 6.2 boards.

The Black Bears have gone 0-7 away from home. Maine is ninth in the America East with 6.5 offensive rebounds per game led by TJ Biel averaging 1.4.

Boston University averages 75.9 points per game, 4.5 more points than the 71.4 Maine gives up. Maine averages 59.0 points per game, 17.2 fewer points than the 76.2 Boston University allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: McNair is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Terriers. Sam Hughes is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Biel is averaging 11.6 points and 1.5 blocks for the Black Bears. Ryan Mabrey is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.