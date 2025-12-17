McMahon’s 26 points lead Montana State past Cal Poly 83-80

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Patrick McMahon had 26 points in Montana State’s 83-80 victory over Cal Poly on…

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Patrick McMahon had 26 points in Montana State’s 83-80 victory over Cal Poly on Tuesday night.

McMahon’s dunk with 27 seconds left gave Montana State an 81-78 lead. Hamad Mousa answered with a layup to pull Cal Poly to 81-80. McMahon added another dunk with 12 seconds to go and Mousa missed a deep 3-pointer to end it.

McMahon also contributed five assists for the Bobcats (5-7). Christian King added a career-high 16 points to go with eight rebounds. Seth Amunrud finished with 14 points.

The Mustangs (5-7) were led by Cayden Ward, who finished with 25 points and eight rebounds. Mousa added 16 points for Cal Poly. Peter Bandelj put up 14 points, six rebounds and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

