McMahon, Iwuala lead No. 13 Ole Miss women over No. 18 Notre Dame 69-62

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Cotie McMahon scored 22 points, Christeen Iwuala added 18 points and 13 rebounds and No. 13…

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Cotie McMahon scored 22 points, Christeen Iwuala added 18 points and 13 rebounds and No. 13 Mississippi rallied from a 19-point first-half deficit to defeat No. 18 Notre Dame 69-62 on Thursday night in the ACC/SEC Challenge to remain unbeaten.

Mahon and Iwuala combined for 13 of the Rebels’ 19 fourth-quarter points with Iwuala’s three-point play early in the period giving Ole Miss (8-0) the lead for good and kicking off an 11-2 run.

McMahon was 10-of-20 shooting shooting and Iwuala 6 of 11 while collecting her fourth double-double this season.

Hannah Hildago scored 28 points including Notre Dame’s final six to keep the Fighting Irish (5-2) within range until she was ejected with a pair of technicals in the final seconds.

Hildago was 10-of 23 shooting, made all eight of her free throws and had five steals. Malaya Cowles added 12 points before fouling out.

Ole Miss took its first lead on Powe’s 3-pointer during a 9-0 run late in the third quarter and led 50-49 heading into the final period.

The Rebels trailed by as many as 19 midway through the second quarter before finishing the period on a 13-2 run to narrow the deficit to 37-29.

Ole Miss shot 39% and made only 6 of 25 3-pointers but outrebounded the Irish 42-27, including 19-8 on the offensive boards. Notre Dame shot 44%.

Up next

Notre Dame plays its ACC opener at Florida State on Sunday.

Ole Miss will play Kansas State on Sunday in the Bill Snyder Classic at St. Joseph, Missouri.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.