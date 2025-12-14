McMahon and No. 17 Ole Miss host South Carolina State

South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs (3-9) at Ole Miss Rebels (9-1) Oxford, Mississippi; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs (3-9) at Ole Miss Rebels (9-1)

Oxford, Mississippi; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Ole Miss hosts South Carolina State after Cotie McMahon scored 24 points in Ole Miss’ 86-52 win against the Wofford Terriers.

The Rebels are 5-0 in home games. Ole Miss scores 80.1 points and has outscored opponents by 25.4 points per game.

The Lady Bulldogs are 0-5 on the road. South Carolina State is third in the MEAC allowing 64.8 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

Ole Miss scores 80.1 points, 15.3 more per game than the 64.8 South Carolina State allows. South Carolina State averages 8.8 more points per game (63.5) than Ole Miss allows (54.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: McMahon is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Rebels. Debreasha Powe is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Lemyiah Harris is shooting 25.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Bulldogs, while averaging 11.4 points. Shaunice Reed is averaging 11.6 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.