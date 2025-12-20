McHenry leads Utah against Eastern Washington after 29-point showing

Eastern Washington Eagles (2-9) at Utah Utes (7-4) Salt Lake City; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utes -12.5;…

Eastern Washington Eagles (2-9) at Utah Utes (7-4)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utes -12.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts Eastern Washington after Don McHenry scored 29 points in Utah’s 82-74 loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Utes have gone 6-1 in home games. Utah has a 1-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Eagles are 0-7 on the road. Eastern Washington is 2-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Utah’s average of 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Eastern Washington allows. Eastern Washington averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Utah gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Brown is averaging 21.6 points, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Utes. McHenry is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games.

Isaiah Moses is scoring 18.6 points per game with 1.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Eagles. Alton Hamilton IV is averaging 11.6 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 6-4, averaging 80.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points per game.

Eagles: 2-8, averaging 77.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.