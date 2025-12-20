McGill leads North Florida against Clemson

North Florida Ospreys (5-5) at Clemson Tigers (8-4, 1-1 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North…

North Florida Ospreys (5-5) at Clemson Tigers (8-4, 1-1 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida plays Clemson after Dezuray McGill scored 30 points in North Florida’s 96-82 win against the Coastal Georgia Mariners.

The Tigers are 4-1 on their home court. Clemson scores 67.6 points while outscoring opponents by 13.0 points per game.

The Ospreys are 1-5 on the road. North Florida allows 73.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 12.7 points per game.

Clemson averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 6.5 per game North Florida gives up. North Florida has shot at a 40.0% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points fewer than the 40.1% shooting opponents of Clemson have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rusne Augustinaite is shooting 44.9% and averaging 12.2 points for the Tigers. Mia Moore is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

Jamisyn Stinson is shooting 26.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Ospreys, while averaging 9.9 points. McGill is averaging 10.7 points.

