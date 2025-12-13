McGill leads Florida against West Georgia

West Georgia Wolves (4-3) at Florida Gators (9-2) Gainesville, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida takes on West…

West Georgia Wolves (4-3) at Florida Gators (9-2)

Gainesville, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida takes on West Georgia after Liv McGill scored 32 points in Florida’s 75-61 win over the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Gators are 6-0 on their home court. Florida averages 77.9 points and has outscored opponents by 19.6 points per game.

The Wolves have gone 0-3 away from home. West Georgia ranks sixth in the ASUN shooting 32.4% from 3-point range.

Florida’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game West Georgia allows. West Georgia has shot at a 39.6% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points above the 36.4% shooting opponents of Florida have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: McGill is shooting 45.5% and averaging 27.3 points for the Gators. Nyadieng Yiech is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jasmine Jones averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolves, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc. Asia Donald is averaging 17 points and 5.4 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.