McDowell has 20 in Tarleton State’s 119-54 win against Howard Payne

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Cam McDowell’s 20 points helped Tarleton State defeat Howard Payne 119-54 on Wednesday.

McDowell also contributed eight rebounds and three steals for the Texans (6-4). Andy Sigiscar scored 18 points and added six rebounds. Leroy Kelly IV had 17 points and went 7 of 8 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range).

The Yellow Jackets were led in scoring by Ben Phillip, who finished with 12 points.

