McDaniel leads Memphis against North Texas after 23-point game

North Texas Mean Green (9-4) at Memphis Tigers (5-7) Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Memphis faces North…

North Texas Mean Green (9-4) at Memphis Tigers (5-7)

Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis faces North Texas after Dug McDaniel scored 23 points in Memphis’ 88-67 victory over the Alabama State Hornets.

The Tigers are 5-2 on their home court. Memphis is fifth in the AAC with 14.0 assists per game led by McDaniel averaging 5.1.

The Mean Green are 1-2 on the road. North Texas is sixth in the AAC with 13.7 assists per game led by David Terrell Jr. averaging 5.0.

Memphis scores 75.4 points, 11.8 more per game than the 63.6 North Texas gives up. North Texas averages 71.5 points per game, 4.1 fewer than the 75.6 Memphis allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: McDaniel is averaging 14.7 points, 5.1 assists and 2.3 steals for the Tigers. Zachary Davis is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Je’Shawn Stevenson is shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mean Green, while averaging 16.1 points and 1.5 steals. Terrell is shooting 44.6% and averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 75.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Mean Green: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.