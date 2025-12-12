Live Radio
McCreary scores 14 as UT Arlington defeats UT Rio Grande Valley 58-50

The Associated Press

December 12, 2025, 12:55 AM

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Marcell McCreary had 14 points in UT Arlington’s 58-50 win over UT Rio Grande Valley on Thursday.

McCreary added seven rebounds for the Mavericks (7-3). Raysean Seamster scored 12 points while going 5 of 7 from the field and added seven rebounds. Marcus Rigsby Jr. shot 5 for 7, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Marvin McGhee led the way for the Vaqueros (3-6, 0-1 Southland Conference) with 10 points and three steals. UT Rio Grande Valley also got nine points, six rebounds and three steals from Filip Brankovic. Zae Blake also had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

