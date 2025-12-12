McCreary scores 14 as UT Arlington defeats UT Rio Grande Valley 58-50

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Marcell McCreary had 14 points in UT Arlington’s 58-50 win over UT Rio Grande Valley on…

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Marcell McCreary had 14 points in UT Arlington’s 58-50 win over UT Rio Grande Valley on Thursday.

McCreary added seven rebounds for the Mavericks (7-3). Raysean Seamster scored 12 points while going 5 of 7 from the field and added seven rebounds. Marcus Rigsby Jr. shot 5 for 7, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Marvin McGhee led the way for the Vaqueros (3-6, 0-1 Southland Conference) with 10 points and three steals. UT Rio Grande Valley also got nine points, six rebounds and three steals from Filip Brankovic. Zae Blake also had nine points.

