McCline leads DePaul against Creighton after 25-point outing

DePaul Blue Demons (3-10, 0-2 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (5-5, 1-0 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul faces Creighton after Shakara McCline scored 25 points in DePaul’s 77-67 loss to the UIC Flames.

The Bluejays are 1-3 in home games. Creighton scores 69.4 points while outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The Blue Demons are 0-2 in Big East play. DePaul gives up 71.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.1 points per game.

Creighton averages 69.4 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than the 71.5 DePaul allows. DePaul’s 37.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points lower than Creighton has allowed to its opponents (41.6%).

The Bluejays and Blue Demons square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Neleigh Gessert averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bluejays, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc. Ava Zediker is shooting 38.0% and averaging 12.2 points.

Katie Novik is scoring 12.1 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Blue Demons. Alayna West is averaging 7.1 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 31.3% over the past 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

