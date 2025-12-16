McClain, Belmont Bruins to visit Turnbull, Evansville Purple Aces

Belmont Bruins (10-1, 1-0 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (4-7) Evansville, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins…

Belmont Bruins (10-1, 1-0 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (4-7)

Evansville, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -9.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville hosts Belmont in a matchup of MVC teams.

The Purple Aces have gone 3-2 at home. Evansville is 3-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bruins have gone 1-0 against MVC opponents. Belmont is fourth in the MVC giving up 68.3 points while holding opponents to 36.6% shooting.

Evansville averages 69.0 points per game, 0.7 more points than the 68.3 Belmont gives up. Belmont scores 13.2 more points per game (85.7) than Evansville gives up to opponents (72.5).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Casey is averaging eight points and 5.7 rebounds for the Purple Aces. Connor Turnbull is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

Nic McClain is averaging 12.1 points, 6.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bruins. Tyler Lundblade is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 4-6, averaging 70.8 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Bruins: 9-1, averaging 86.4 points, 37.6 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 52.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

