McClain and Belmont host UIC

UIC Flames (4-5) at Belmont Bruins (9-1)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -13.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont hosts UIC after Nic McClain scored 20 points in Belmont’s 83-62 victory over the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

The Bruins have gone 4-1 in home games. Belmont ranks fourth in the MVC in team defense, allowing 66.7 points while holding opponents to 35.8% shooting.

The Flames are 1-3 on the road. UIC averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Belmont averages 85.6 points, 12.4 more per game than the 73.2 UIC gives up. UIC scores 10.5 more points per game (77.2) than Belmont allows to opponents (66.7).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Lundblade is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Bruins. Sam Orme is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Ahmad Henderson II is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Flames. Andy Johnson is averaging 14.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

