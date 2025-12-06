McBride scores 33, James Madison defeats Norfolk State 68-67

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Justin McBride’s 33 points led James Madison over Norfolk State 68-67 on Saturday. McBride also added…

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Justin McBride’s 33 points led James Madison over Norfolk State 68-67 on Saturday.

McBride also added eight rebounds for the Dukes (7-4). Eddie Ricks III scored eight points while shooting 4 for 8, including 0 for 3 from beyond the arc. Preston Fowler finished 2 of 5 from 3-point range and 1 for 3 from the line to finish with seven points.

Devon Ellis finished with 17 points and eight rebounds for the Spartans (4-6). Elijah Jamison added 17 points for Norfolk State. Keyontae Lewis had 13 points.

